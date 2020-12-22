STEVEN NAISMITH will face no retrospective punishment following his Scottish Cup final clash with Scott Brown.

The Hearts captain appeared to stamp on his Celtic counterpart during the first half of the Hampden showpiece as the fiery pair tussled for possession.

The incident was missed by referee John Beaton and it is understood Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte pored over the footage as she considered whether an offence had been committed.

The governing body had until 3 p.m. on Tuesday to issue a notice of complaint, however that deadline came and went with Whyte having decided to take no further action.

Naismith will now be available for Saturday’s Championship encounter against Ayr.

Meanwhile, Stephen Kingsley has opened up on his devastation following the Jambos’ heart-breaking defeat.

The Scotland internationalist was magnificent throughout the Hampden showpiece, notching the goal which made it 2-2 and being named BBC Scotland’s man of the match.

However, he went from hero to zero during the penalty shootout when his meek effort was comfortably saved by Conor Hazard.

Allied with Craig Wighton’s failure from 12 yards, it was enough to allow the Bhoys to claim a 4-3 triumph to complete a quadruple treble.

Kingsley tweeted: “Can’t begin to describe how gutted I am with how things ended. “But so proud of these lads, we couldn’t have given any more!

“Thank you for all the amazing messages of support. We’ll be back.”