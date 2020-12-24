SHOCKING video has emerged showing a dangerously overpacked truck causing chaos on the roads – resulting in a pedestrian being knocked to the ground.

The clip was filmed on Monday morning on Bickershaw Lane, Wigan in Greater Manchester when the shocked man was knocked to ground by a large wooden plank.

A shocked motorist filmed the the dangerous truck as it drove around with unsecured wooden planks lying on the top of two piles of pallets.

The person who filmed the footage and his friend can be heard screaming in shock at what they are witnessing while one is heard saying: “f*****g hell”.

The truck continues moving forwards and overtakes a cyclist with the wooden plank leaning over the top of the vehicle and hovering over his head as he moves along the road.

As soon as the truck has passed the cyclist checks his head to see if it is still on and not damaged.

The truck then speeds away but a large wooden plank is shown leaning over the side of the van before becoming so loose, it begins running along the pavement.

A man can be seen in the distance as he walks along the road, before the wooden plank smashes into him and knocks him to the ground.

The planks then crash onto the ground from the impact.

Another clip emerged showing the men who were filming chasing the truck and honking at him causing the driver to stop to tell him that he has injured someone.

One of the men can be heard saying: “You’ll have go and see that man down there, you’ve just twatted him with something.

“You just hit him, run him over.”

Before the clip ends, the truck driver can be heard saying “thank you.”

Danny Bam, uploaded the clip to Twitter on Monday morning after being sent it from his friend.

He wrote: “Where there’s a blame there’s a claim.”

@terencecox1878 wrote under the post: “Stupid t***s.”

@DPodmore said: “Ouch. Bickershaw that.”

@farny_paul said: “30mph pallet on the skull gotta hurt that.”

One user wrote: “That cyclist…checking that he still had his head?”

@SDEWAR7 wrote: “Cleaned him out/ The driver didn’t even have a clue.”

The person who filmed the footage, but wishes to remain anonymous, on Wednesday said: “It was bizarre. It was very dangerous.

“The driver hit the man in the face with the wooden pallets.

“He was unaware so we chased after him for about a mile and a half. He never stopped and didn’t even return after telling him about it.

“He just drove off. We went back to check on the guy and said he was okay.”

GMP could not comment as they were unable to find the report in their logs.