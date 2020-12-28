Peter Vardy, the Motherwell-headquartered automotive group, marked another year of progress in the twelve months to 31 December 2019.

The group recorded increased earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of £11.3m, a 2.4 per cent return on sales, from £10.75m, a 2.3 per cent return on sales, in 2018.

Turnover increased from £468.9m to £471.2m, representing a year-on-year uplift of 0.5%, driven primarily by strong aftersales revenue across all franchises in comparison to the previous year. Profit before interest and taxation amounted to £7.3m, up from £6.7m last year.

The Group operates six volume and six prestige dealerships, two used car supermarket operations and a heritage cars dealership throughout Scotland, with franchised businesses representing BMW, MINI, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Vauxhall.

Overall Gross Profit margins remained consistent at 12.7 per cent in comparison to 12.7 per cent in the previous financial year, a gratifying result in a market where new car margins have been under pressure as manufacturers seek to drive volume.

Underlying return on sales based on operating profit, a key industry benchmark, was 1.7 per cent in 2019, compared to 1.4 per cent in 2018. The industry average for the same period was 0.81 per cent. This was before amortisation and donations made to the Peter Vardy Foundation.

And while the industry average profit per dealership in 2019 was £166,000, the Peter Vardy Group delivered average underlying profits of £581,000 per dealership.

Chief executive Peter Vardy said: “We were really pleased with our performance in a challenging market and we are committed to reinvesting all surpluses back into the business for future acquisition, property redevelopment and organic growth.

“As well as seeing a strong performance we continued to focus on our 2020 vision of becoming a World Class Motor Retail organisation as measured by our partners, our guests, and the communities in which it serves.

Set up as a single dealership in Perth in 2006, Peter Vardy Group has grown to 14 dealerships across Scotland employing more than 800 people.