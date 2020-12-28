EDINBURGH-based business angel investment syndicate Archangels has announced it has topped its investments from last year and made a new appointment to its board of directors.

European and UK patent attorney Maureen Kinsley joins the syndicate from Marks & Clerk, the international intellectual property service provider.

She recently retired from the role and has now joined Archangels and is using her specialist knowledge in photonics, semiconductors and computer related inventions to help broaden the syndicate’s involvement in tech and life sciences.

Archangels led investments of £16.3m in promising Scottish start-up and early stage companies in 2020, topping its 2019 total of £13.4m by 22%.

£8.1m of this was put into in the tech and life sciences sectors, where it was a lead investor on a total of 11 funding rounds.

Archangels’ 2020 investments included funding for two new companies – £715,000 in Hearing Diagnostics, which has developed an innovative new system with the potential to revolutionise hearing tests globally.

It also invested £3.1m in Integrated Graphene, which has developed a manufacturing process that enables it to produce 3D graphene (3DG) foam directly onto any surface, at room temperature and in seconds.