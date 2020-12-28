AN ADORABLE tot with “less than one percent chance of survival” has come off his ventilator just days before his first birthday.

Incredible photos show Apollo Woodfield from Reading, Berkshire smiling on 21 December after having major brain surgery to help combat a rare brain aneurysm.

Apollo’s family and the surgeon believed they would be saying their goodbyes to the little one last week, but the fighter was able to pull through and celebrate Christmas with his loved ones.

The tot was a completely healthy baby until three weeks ago when he went down for a nap and started screaming and being sick.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and suffered several seizures before being put in a coma.

It was later revealed he had suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm – something that doctors said they had only witnessed once or twice a year in a child of Apollo’s age.

Speaking on Thursday dad Jacob, 29, said: “Two weeks ago today Apollo had a brain aneurysm and I wasn’t expecting him to come out alive.

“Basically, the middle artery in his brain burst and he started bleeding heavily.

“He had four strokes. When they opened up his head the brain was incredibly swollen and the surgeon wasn’t very hopeful he would survive.

“From my research it was less than one percent.

“I asked the doctor what could have caused it and he told me it was random to quote him directly he said, ‘it was unbelievable s****y luck’.

“Out of the five million patients they see in the neurology ward at Oxford University Hospital one child as young as Apollo would have an aneurysm.

“It’s all very lucky the timings as if we left five minutes later from A and E I don’t think he would have lived.”

Apollo was playing around on 8 December when he suddenly began screaming in pain.

Jacob and wife Kaitlin, 33, then decided to take him to A&E where doctors initially checked Apollo over and sent him home.

However, before they left the hospital Apollo started having a seizure and was put in a coma.

He was then rushed via ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital the following day after he failed to stabilise.

Apollo was operated on around 2pm in the afternoon following a CT scan where they discovered he suffered four strokes one was a hemorrhagic and three were ischemic strokes.

He did not come out until 2am on the 10th and it was touch and go from there.

A hemorrhagic stroke is when blood begins bleeding from an artery into the brain and ischemic is when the artery in the brain burst as it was blocked.

Apollo’s head was said to be incredibly swollen the doctor didn’t think he would make it and Jacob was unsure if he had to start packing his stuff away.

However, the incredibly lucky baby survived the operation and has since seen his birthday and been given hundreds of cards and well wishes after the horrible 12 days in hospital.

An incredible image shows Apollo just as he was waking up from surgery and opening his eyes.

He can be seen smiling at his father who was pulling a silly face to make the little one feel at ease.

Apollo has since been able to enjoy his first birthday on Christmas Eve and celebrate Christmas with his relieved parents.

Jacob set up a fundraiser for Apollo on 20 December as soon as he knew his son would be okay to help raise the money needed to with rehabilitation.

Jacob added: “We don’t know how much money we need as we won’t know the severity of the stroke until six to 12 months but as he is very young he has a good chance of being fully recovered.

“Any money left over from it would go directly into a savings account for Apollo so we could take him to Disney or something special.”

To donate please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/apollos-recovery-celebration