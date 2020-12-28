Hearts star drops big hint over his Tynecastle future

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley has hinted that he is likely to extend his stay with the Jambos after admitting he is ‘loving’ his time at Tynecastle.

The 26-year-old joined on a season-long deal in October following an injury-hampered final year at Hull City.

And the left-back has become an integral part of Robbie Neilson’s team, making 14 appearances and scoring five goals.

Kingsley, who was on target in Saturday’s 5-3 Championship win over Ayr United just six days after missing a penalty in the cruel Scottish Cup final shootout loss to Celtic, said: “It was a case of getting the final out of the way and just focusing on the games coming up, because it’s a massive time for any team that is going for the league.

“I didn’t want to cloud anything and the gaffer even agreed with me that it’s the best thing to do.

“In January and February, that’s when things will hopefully get moving and we’ll be deciding what we want to do.

“I’m in a really fortunate position. I’m here until the end of the season, which is amazing, so I can take it as it comes.

“I needed to come in, play under the gaffer, with these great boys and this great club – it’s such a great opportunity.

“I’m genuinely loving every second of it, and have been since the moment I walked through the door.

“That’s why I want to focus so much on doing the best out there, because I want to repay the fans and the club for giving me the opportunity. I genuinely couldn’t tell you how much I love it.”