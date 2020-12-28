SPFL raise a glass with latest sponsor

THE Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has announced Glen’s Vodka as their new sponsor.

The move has been backed by the SPFL’s Chief Executive, Neil Doncaster, who hailed the “fantastic” partnership.

The spirit brand, owned by The Loch Lomond Group, will partner with the SPFL until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Glen’s Vodka will also have exclusive presenting rights to each division’s Manager of the Month and Manager of the Season awards for the duration of the partnership.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome Glen’s Vodka and Loch Lomond Group as an Official SPFL Partner.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership with a well-respected Scottish brand that will see new commercial opportunities, including special edition products, for a number of SPFL clubs.”

“Loch Lomond Group’s significant support comes at an important time for our clubs and we are grateful to them for making this commitment with us. The SPFL is very much looking forward to working with Glen’s Vodka and Loch Lomond Group for the next three seasons and, hopefully, beyond.”

While Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, explained: “With the fantastic success of the National Team in qualifying for the 2021 European Championships, this is a great time to support Scottish football and its clubs.

“The last months have been extremely challenging for many clubs, and our new official partnership with the SPFL will help ensure that the SPFL, and Scottish football more generally, gets some of the financial support it needs at this time.”

The partnership will also encompass Loch Lomond’s wider, portfolio and the company has pledged to work closely with both the SPFL and the individual clubs to ensure that some of the profit from these products will be donated to several worthy charities and charitable foundations across Scotland.

Colin added: “As well as introducing unique products and launching some exciting fan competitions and giveaways each season, we’ll be looking at new, fun and interesting ways to engage with supporters of all teams and bring them closer to the game we all love. Watch this space.”