Research website crowns the Land Rover Evoque as the most popular motor of 2020 as drivers increasingly look to treat themselves with their next vehicle.

With lockdowns imposed, holidays cancelled and the uncertainty of Brexit on the horizon, the nation has been turning to ‘posher’ cars to cheer themselves up, their analysis suggests.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class takes second place in the rundown compiled by collating lead data from heycar’s site.

In third place is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, with the Audi A1 and Ford Focus also making the top ten.

The findings, which heycar have compiled for the first time, come as coronavirus-related supply issues mean buyers had been facing delays of up to four months for a new factory-built car.

Karen Hilton, Chief Commercial Officer at heycar, says: “As a nation we’ve really been through a lot together over the past twelve months.

“To ensure we all stay safe we’ve had to comply with lockdowns, cancel holidays and avoid unnecessary socialising.

“It’s as a result of these factors, combined with the low cost of borrowing, that we’ve seen a change in behaviour from car-buyers during 2020, who are now looking to treat themselves with higher value vehicles like the Land Rover Evoque which has proved our most popular of the year.

“With the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and C-Class coming in second and third place respectively it shows how much of an appetite there is for vehicles at the top end of the market.

heycar currently has more than 13,000 cars for sale from 2020 with 2,500 miles or less on the clock.

Among them are a number of pre-registered vehicles including a Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost 95PS 5-door Trend with an RRP of £17,790 for under £14,000.

A Mercedes-Benz E-Class Saloon E220d AMG Line Night Edition Premium Plus is available for £34,000 when it would cost you £47,005 brand new, while you can save over £4,000 on an Audi Q2 Sport 30TFSI at £22,000 or less.

The most popular nearly-new car model on heycar over the past twelve months has been the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, followed by the Range Rover Evoque. The Volkswagen Golf rounds out the top three.

Audi A1, Range Rover Velar, Volkswagen Polo and BMW 3 Series also make it into the top ten of cars that are under 12 months old.