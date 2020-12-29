Gleneagles will be bringing in the bells this Hogmanay with a toast to 16 new awards – a record number for the iconic Scottish hotel and sporting estate – after a string of successes across the business over the past 12 months.

The five-star Perthshire property is celebrating the culmination of a very different year having won several prestigious accolades, including Best UK Hotel in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 and Best Hotel in the World in The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2020.

A host of other awards won over the course of the year reflects excellence across every element of the guest experience from housekeeping and greenkeeping to reception and restaurants.

Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ Managing Director, said: “We’re proud and humbled to have received so many fantastic awards which reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver an outstanding experience and recognise the talents, dedication and efforts of our team.

“It’s been a year like no other, presenting challenges not just for hospitality, but for families, communities and businesses around the world. We’re incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and for the opportunity to end this year on such a positive note which gives us the momentum to make 2021 even better.”