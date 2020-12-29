Visits to Scotland’s outdoors increased hugely this year and with so many Scots enjoying the benefits of nature, many of us are keen to continue these habits and more.

NatureScot’s research into our relationship with the outdoors during the pandemic found 50% of people want to do more to help local wildlife in 2021.

Winter can be a great season to continue these good intentions and the nature agency has launched its winter Make Space for Nature campaign, encouraging people to take part in simple, fun activities to help the planet thrive.

NatureScot Chief Executive Francesca Osowska said: “Nature is at the heart of a green recovery from this crisis, and it’s encouraging to see such an appetite and desire to help nature on our doorstep.”

Top tips: