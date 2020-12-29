AN ICONIC Edinburgh hotel has announced it will be keeping its clock three minutes fast this New Years so it can have “less of 2020”.

The Balmoral Hotel is breaking tradition for the first time in 118 years with the move which will enable it to be “the first” to ring in 2021.

Typically, the famous clock affixed to the hotel runs three minutes faster than GMT to ensure passengers looking to depart from nearby Waverley Station do not miss their trains.

Normally, the time would revert back to standard time on New Year’s Eve to join in with Hogmanay celebrations.

However, this year the hotel has announced that it will be staying on Balmoral Standard Time (BST) as the hotel wants three minutes less of 2020.

Posting to Facebook yesterday the hotel wrote: “Public service announcement!

“For 118 years, our majestic clock has run 3 minutes fast to help the people of Edinburgh catch their trains.

“Traditionally, we wind the clock back on 31st December for the New Year celebrations, but this year we’re making an exception.

“For the first time in history, our iconic clock will remain on Balmoral Standard Time (BST) on New Year’s Eve as we would gladly have 3 minutes less of 2020 and be the first to bring in 2021!”

Facebook users praised the hotel’s decision.

Katrina McGill wrote: “Bravo the Balmoral, happy new year to you all!”

Denise Steyn added: “Bye bye 2020, the sooner the better.”

Sandra Watt said: “That’s absolutely brilliant, wish we could be there to celebrate with you.”

The Balmoral Hotel has been open since October 15th, 1902 and was formerly known as the North British Station Hotel.

The hotel was renamed The Balmoral in 1991 after being purchased by Balmoral international hotels in 1990.

The hotel is now one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings and has hosted a variety of celebrities such as the Queen mother and Prime ministers such as Edward Heath and Harold Wilson.

It has been owned by Rocco Forte Hotels since 1997.

The original clock was crafted by Edinburgh based Hamilton & Inches and has not been on time since 1902.