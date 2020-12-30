One of Glasgow’s top Italian restaurants, Eusebi Deli, has been chosen as one of four UK businesses to appear in Facebook’s ‘Boost My Business’ video series hosted by a renowned Netflix star, Tan France.

The Boost My Business series tells the stories of small business resiliency and creative problem solving, following small businesses around the world who are pivoting and growing their online presence. Presented by Tan France, Netflix and Queer Eye star and fashion guru, the show has over 17 million followers reaching audiences across the globe.

In a new season, Tan France meets four small businesses, including Giovanna Eusebi, Owner of Eusebi Deli.

In the short time that the video has been live, it has received upwards of 10 million views. The video shares Giovanna’s journey in driving online sales with geo-targeted adverts on Facebook.

With Facebook’s help, Giovanna learns how to perfectly style and photograph her most popular dishes, gaining confidence and skills to create content across Facebook and Instagram and reach a new audience.

Giovanna Eusebi said:

“At our heart, Eusebis is a café and restaurant but in recent times we’ve had to focus on building our online presence and adapting our offering to comply with COVID restrictions. Facebook for Business and Tan’s help could not have come at a better time as we build our online Eusebi at Home offering and launch our Christmas gifting range.