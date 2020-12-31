A DOG owner has challenged Twitter users to spot his 6-year-old Dalmatian hiding among stunning photos of the snow.

Paul Gallagher, from Glasgow, has been sharing images of his beloved dog Max on social media asking people if they can find him among the snowy settings.

Max has left some Twitter users stumped, while others claim they have spotted the Dalmatian within seconds.

39-year-old Paul initially shared a snowy image onto his twitter on Tuesday and captioned his post: “Whilst you all post your stunning pics here’s mine.

“Max my Dalmatian is doing a s**** so go find him.”

The accompanying photo shows a wintery patch of long grass that is thick with snow.

A telegraph pole can be seen in the far right of the picture and if inspected closely enough, Max can be seen squatting right beside it.

Another picture posted yesterday shows a snow covered forest path.

Max can be seen again relieving himself against a tree, he is only visible via his head which is poking out from against the tree.

Paul kept the pictures coming with yet another yesterday , where Max can be easily spotted far into the distance against the white background.

Twitter users have loved the images of Max and have enjoyed spending time looking for him.

@EsJayHH said: “I just spent 5 mins looking for s****ing dog then felt a sense of achievement when I found him. Good times.”

@jamesjtoner commented: “Are you sure you’ve no spelLED snow leopard wrong? I have failed the challenge.”

@MICKLE_M posted: “Stunning artistry. Can almost feel the cold on my skin, the crispness of the air, the smell of s****.”

Speaking today, Paul said: “2020 has been a year of upset for most of us on different platforms and if Max and I can help make one person laugh from these then we’ve done a good job.”