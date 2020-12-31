The K-pop Group GHOST9 Talks “W.ALL” & Global Success

GHOST9 is a K-pop artist who appeared in September 2020. Their second EP, “W.ALL,” released on December 10, attracts European K-pop lovers, so it topped the iTunes K-pop Chart in several countries, such as France, Germany, and the U.K.

The humble nine boys did not expect interest from overseas, but they promise to continue their musical journey to repay their fan’s love. Deadline interviewed with the rookie about their feelings about the outcome and their affection for fans in writing.

You have released two EPs in 2020! Tell me your latest title track, “W.ALL.” What’s the difference from your debut title, “Think of Dawn”?

A.junhyung: “W.ALL” is a song about GHOST9’s ambition to overcome difficulties lying in front of us and a will to become a guardian for our fans.

SHIN: Both albums are robust and vigorous, but they seem to have different strengths. I think ” W.ALL” has a softer and more sophisticated intensity than our debut album.

JUNSEONG: I think the melody has become sharper and more flexible.

I heard you have an engaging story! What is connected to each album you’ve released?

A.PRINCE: In the first album, we go through the door to follow something, continue from that, our second album conveys the plot of facing difficulties or walls after going through that door.

WOOJIN: Our story is that GHOST9 travel around the world with GLEEZ(*their symbolized characters, each member has his name like BT21.) and deliver dreams and hopes to our fans.

Did you expect your song would be loved in Europe?

A.KANGSUNG: I didn’t expect it at all. Because of the powerful performance, sometimes people around me said it would be good to be popular overseas. Thank you for all your love and attention.

SHIN: I didn’t expect this at all, but thank you for loving us. I really want to go to Europe and meet you!

As the song released, you guys settled the highest place on the European iTunes Kpop chart! Especially, #1 in France, Germany, and the U.K. It’s fantastic work for the Kpop rookie who debuted in 2020. What did you think about the beautiful result?

A.DONGJUN: It’s an honor. I’ll be more humble from these results. Thank you.

TAESEUNG: I think it’s a lot of love for us, and I think we need to show better performance as much more.

PRINCE: We appreciate every single person who listens to our music, and we are very thankful to every fan. even with a language barrier, our fans still listen to our music, which is very touching.

Responding to your great job, can we expect additional events to thank European fans?

A.KANGSUNG: We can tell you that we will communicate with our fans in Europe as soon as possible.

JINWOO: We’ll do our best to let you hear our next album soon.

I saw your latest tweet giving gratitude to your fans! There are so many adorable replies from your fans in a thread. Do you guys have anything to tell fans in each country, such as the U.K, France, Germany, and Belgium?

A.DONGJUN: Thank you to all the fans who support our music and us. We’ll show you our achievement!

JUNHYUNG: It is a great honor to have such tremendous love and support from fans around the world. We are really grateful for it. With our new content and music made of love, we’ll return it to you guys. We hope you to look forward to it.