Parents welcome New Years Day baby - Scottish News

TWO Edinburgh Parents welcomed in the New Year with a very special new arrival last night.

Isabelle Ailsa Paton was the first baby born in 2021 at an NHS Lothian hopsital 2021 when she arrived in the early hours of this morning.

The 6lb 8 ½ oz baby was welcomed by parents Jennifer, 32, and Richard Paton, 33, from Ratho in Edinburgh.

Little Isabelle made her entrance to the world at Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 00.54am.

Proud dad Richard said: “Absolutely delighted with our little Isabelle. Couldn’t ask for a better start to 2021.

“We are very grateful for all the amazing staff in the Royal Infirmary, they were fantastic”

According to NHS Lothian at present, no New Year Day babies have been born at St John’s Hospital.