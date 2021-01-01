Veganuary 2021 is biggest yet and growing every 3 seconds

As 2021 begins, more people than ever are signing up to participate in Veganuary – with one person every three seconds pledging to join.

More than 440,000 people have already signed-up for the 31-day vegan challenge – surpassing 2020’s total of 400,000.

2021 is the year for positive change and Veganuary is urging everyone to embrace this unique opportunity to reshape the future and sign-up to try vegan this month.

Their message is echoed by Jane Goodall, Ricky Gervais, Paul McCartney, John Bishop, Sara Pascoe, Chris Packham, Chrissie Hynde and over 100 additional international superstars, politicians, NGOs and businesses who signed a joint letter published last week calling on everyone to help fight climate chaos and prevent future pandemics by changing their diet.

Toni Vernelli, Veganuary’s International Head of Communications, says: “2020 brought much hardship and heartbreak, but it also gave us an opportunity to change and build a better future.” She added “Veganuary offers people a way to take positive action to protect our health and our planet, as well as help prevent future pandemics. The huge response we’ve had this year shows it’s exactly what many people need right now.”

More than one million people have already completed Veganuary’s one-month pledge since it began in 2014 and statistics show that their collective impact has been huge:

400,000 people from 192 countries took part last year, including rock legends Brian May and Meat Loaf.

This year the charity expanded its efforts by launching programmes in two new countries, Brazil and Argentina, and its first French language pledge – building on the campaigns already established in the UK, US, Germany and Chile.

The goal this year is a global total of 500,000 sign-ups through the Veganuary website alone.