AN UNDERGROUND rapper whose death was announced just days ago has achieved posthumous success with five albums in the top ten of the iTunes charts.

Rapper MF DOOM, real name Daniel Dumile, passed away on October 31st last year at the age of 49.

The hip-hop artist, referred to as “your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper” by many, was known for his elusive public image, always donning a mask on stage and performing under numerous monikers.

His death was announced by his wife Jasmine on Thursday via an Instagram post onto DOOM’s account, which did not reveal the cause.

However, since his death the rapper has enjoyed a resurgence in the rap charts.

Currently, his 2004 collaboration album with producer Madlib, Madvillainy, is sitting second in the charts followed by another release, MM…Food, in third place.

Another of his albums, Operation: Doomsday, is currently sitting at fifth in the charts with the remastered version of the same album placed at seventh.

Vaudeville Villain, his album released under the artist name Viktor Vaughn, is currently charting at number nine, bringing the total number of albums in the top ten to five.

Various of his other albums are scattered throughout the top forty with Take Me to Your Leader at number 19, Born Like This and BORN LIKE THIS (Redux) at 20 and 21.

Finally, The Mouse and the Mask, Mr. Hood, Four Tet Remixes and Black B******* rank at 38th, 39th, 40th and 41st in the charts.

In an emotional post revealing her husband’s death, wife Jasmine wrote: “To Dumile. The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family.

“Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.

“My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always.”

Numerous artists have also been paying tribute to the rapper, posting their words of sympathy onto social media.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator tweeted: “Safe travels villain.”

A Tribe Called Quest member, Q-Tip tweeted saying: “RIP to another giant, your favourite MC’s MC. MF DOOM! Crushing news.”

Radiohead singer Thom Yorke also paid his respects, posting: “I am so sad to hear MF Doom’s passing.

“He was a massive inspiration to so many of us, changed things, for me the way he put words was often shocking in it’s genius, using stream of consciousness in a way I’d never heard before.”