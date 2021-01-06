HILARIOUS video shows a toddler brand Boris Johnson a “d***head” after covid restrictions caused his soft play area to stay shut.
Mum Shelly Marl shared a video of her son, Leo’s reaction to finding out that his local soft play area was closed due to covid-19.
Two-year-old Leo was apparently imitating his Dad and called Boris Johnson a “d***head” after hearing the news.
35-year-old Shelly from Wirral, Merseyside, managed to capture Leo on film and shared the video of him onto Facebook last Friday.
She captioned her post: “Boris is a d***head pass it on.”
In the video, tot Leo can be seen fastened into his car seat looking out of the car window.
Shelly can be heard asking him: “Leo? What did Daddy say about Boris?”
The toddler quickly says back: “He’s a d***head!”
Shelly starts laughing as the youngster smiles, before saying: “What?”
Again, Leo responds with: “ “He’s a d***head!”
Shelly then asks: “Who is?”
The tot again replies with: “Boris. He’s a d***head!”
Shelly can be heard chuckling away as Leo sits with a huge grin on his face.
The clip has delighted social media users since it was shared on Facebook.
Alex Browne said: “This kid knows.”
Jamie Mullen commented: “Mother of the year material right there.”
And Naomi Shaw posted: “Fantastic parenting, honest. You should be given a medal.”
Speaking today, Shelly said: “It was all because Leo wanted to go to the Monkeyhouse in Wallasey which is a soft play area.
“His dad told him he couldn’t because Boris had closed it and his Dad said Boris was a d***head.
“When I asked him about it, that’s what he said.
“I honestly think it’s so confusing and unfair on our children and families and basically I think Leo hit the nail on the head.”