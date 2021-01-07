SUN lovers in the icy grip of a Scottish lockdown can at least look forward to a summer holiday – next year.

Edinburgh Airport says passengers will have a choice of 32 summer destinations with Jet2 in 2022.

Jet.com’s expanded offering from the airport includes three new Greek routes weekly to Skiathos, Santorini and Preveza.

Weekly services to Izmir, Naples and Thessaloniki are also on offer.

A wide range of flights, on sale now, to other popular destinations such as the Canaries, Balearics and Portugal are also available.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “If all things go to plan with the vaccine, something we hope happens, then we know people will be incredibly excited to get away at the earliest opportunity and enjoy some sun and have that holiday they have been longing for.

“This improved and expanded schedule of 32 sunshine destinations from Jet2.com and Jet2 holidays will offer a range of choices for families looking for that beach holiday, couples looking to visit some of Europe’s most fantastic cities, and friends looking to enjoy the nightlife in some island towns. We hope it provides something to look forward to once we know people can travel safely.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After much uncertainty, the positive news about a vaccine coupled with a real desire to get away, means we are seeing strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to plan and book future holidays.

“As always, we respond to what our customers are telling us, so we have put Summer 22 on sale from Edinburgh Airport, meaning we’re on sale with our summer programme earlier than ever before.”

He added: “The scale of the programme means there is plenty of choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from.

“We’re sure that our programme will be a huge hit with local holidaymakers looking to secure a much-needed holiday and give themselves something to look forward to.”