A DUO of hotel specialists have launched a new hospitality group that will a niche range of services tailored to the sector.

Ruaridh Macdonald and Simon Jackson announced yesterday the launch of Trinity Hospitality Group.

The group plans to be built on three core ideas: management, ownership and consultancy provision.

Founders MacDonald and Jackson have over 50 years of experience in the sector and aim to exploit a gap in the market offering hotels and resorts struggling with debt due to the Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Macdonald used to work as the deputy chief executive of MacDonald Hotels & Resorts, while Jackson was the former chief operating officer.

Trinity Hospitality Group will be based in the UK but will cover Ireland and other Europeans locations as well developing a owner- operator relationship while building their own asserts.

The first management deal and consultancy deal is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

Ruaridh Macdonald, co-founder of Trinity Hospitality Group, said: “We launched Trinity Hospitality Group in response to the growing need for nimble business support in the industry, helping our clients avoid the often lengthy, conventional processes while providing operational continuity in the interim.”

Co-founder Simon Jackson added: “We’re starting this journey at a crucial time for the industry, and we see this as a great opportunity to help hospitality businesses across the sector enhance their offering and build more purposeful relationships.

“By delivering tailored solutions to those struggling in these difficult times, we hope to drive profitability for our clients and ensure these businesses are robust and well-positioned for the future.”