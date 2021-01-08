A LEADING Scottish chartered surveying firm has appointed John McHugh to take become the company’s new Managing Partner replacing Eric Curran who held the post for six years.

The Ayrshire-based chartered surveyor has been with the company for over 30 years after starting out in the Glasgow office.

After three years McHugh was put in charge of the newly opened Irvine office, where he led colleagues in developing a strong and successful business across Ayrshire.

John McHugh started the job of Managing Partner from the start of this year after he was elected and Eric will be in his 43rd year to work alongside McHugh for support.

He plans, travel restrictions permitting, to get around the country over the course of 2021 to engage with staff at DM Hall’s 25 offices throughout Scotland.

Alan Gordon, DM Hall’s Senior Partner said: “Eric is a highly-regarded figure throughout Scotland’s property sector who, as Managing Partner over the last six years, has upheld and advanced the values that we, as a firm, stand for, and we thank him for his outstanding efforts while at the same time, wishing John every success in his new role.”

John McHugh said: “I have had the privilege of being elected as Managing Partner by my fellow partners to succeed Eric. I am delighted and encouraged that they have put their trust in me to carry on the good work he has done in recent years and to continue to maintain the services, relationships, and standards of professionalism of which we are all justly proud.

“Whilst 2020 is a year we will all want to put behind us, we have learned much through adversity and along with Alan, we want to take stock, keep improving, implementing technology where we can and continuing to grow, diversify and challenge ourselves to make the firm the best we possibly can for the benefit of everyone.”

Eric Curran said: “It has been my privilege to act as Managing Partner of DM Hall and I am delighted for my colleague, John McHugh, who will be taking over from me over the next 12 months. John will undoubtedly bring a fresh outlook and new ideas that will benefit the firm and add value to our clients.”

I have lots still to do and achieve before my retirement after what can only be described as a dreadful year for us all and I look forward to working alongside John and Alan to deliver our shared aims and goals for the business.”

“My passion and enthusiasm to help the firm to grow and evolve knows no bounds and I look forward to the challenges of 2021 to ensure that the firm continues to be recognised for its professionalism, independent advice and service standards.”