Livingston snap up striker and recall talented youngster

LIVINGSTON manager Davie Martindale has welcomed his second January signing after recruiting Irish forward Jaze Kabia.

The 20-year-old has joined on a deal until the summer of 2023 after leaving Shelbourne in his homeland.

Kabia was utilised as a left winger for Shels, who received a nominal compensation fee, and scored one goal in 11 appearances last season.

Martindale, who also signed former Hearts striker Gavin Reilly on Tuesday, said: “He’s in an age category where we have been short in recent years and we felt it was important to add quality around this age.

“Jaze came in to train for a week or so and showed up extremely well in training with the first team.

“He has come on board knowing there is a pathway to first-team football – how quick he gets there will be entirely down to his short-term development but there’s no doubt that he can add depth to our first-team squad just now.

“We may look at potential loan options for Jaze as I think regular first-team football is so important at this stage of his development but that’s a bridge we will cross at the end of the month.

“In the meantime, he will fight for a place in our matchday squad once his international transfer certificate comes through.”

LIVINGSTON RECALL JACK HAMILTON

Meanwhile, Livi have recalled in-form striker Jack Hamilton from his loan spell with East Fife.

The 20-year-old notched nine goals in 13 outings for the Methil men and is the second-top scorer in League One.

Hamilton already has 21 senior appearances under his belt for Livi and boss David Martindale believes his return will add physicality and depth to his squad ahead of a packed schedule of 11 games in 34 days.

Martindale said: “I am absolutely delighted to have Jack back and available for our upcoming games as it gives us a different option up front and he is a goal threat when he plays.”

Hamilton could, however, return to Bayview at a later date, with Martindale adding: “I would like to thank them [East Fife] for allowing Jack’s loan deal to be cut short but will stress that there may be the option for Jack re-join them later in the window.”