MATT MACEY has revealed that former Celtic hero Kieran Tierney gave his switch to Hibs a glowing endorsement.

The 6ft7ins goalkeeper departed Arsenal earlier this week to pen a deal until the end of the season with the capital club.

And he did his due diligence before committing to the move, asking the Gunners’ Scottish internationalist about Edinburgh, the Hibees and Scottish football.

Tierney – who Macey reckons is the first name on Mikel Arteta’s team-sheet these days – told him to jump at the chance.

Macey said: “I spoke to Kieran Tierney at length about the opportunity to come to Hibs, about Scottish football and the country in general.

“Kieran was really positive about every aspect of it, whether it was the club or Edinburgh itself.

“I was already keen to come but it was good to hear him talk so enthusiastically about it all – he backed up the gut feeling I had.

“Kieran’s someone I have a lot of time for and he’s probably one of the first names on the team-sheet – if not the first – at Arsenal just now.”

Macey joined Arsenal from Bristol Rovers for £125,000 in 2013 but made just two senior appearances for the club, against Red Star Belgrade and Norwich in 2017.

He was, however, a regular during loan stints with Accrington Stanley, Luton and Plymouth.

And he reckons the daily experience of training against the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stand him in good stead to battle Ofir Marciano for the gloves at Hibs.

Macey continued: “Arsenal gave me a great education from the age of 19 and I’ve had the chance to work with some amazing coaches and players.

“I had some incredible experiences, especially on the road for some big games.

“You also get plenty of practice in training trying to save shots from some world class attackers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sticks out. He has a real killer instinct. In some sessions it can feel like a bonus just to save one or two of his shots!

“When I was younger I was a bit more starstruck by it but there comes a point when you want to make an impact yourself.”

And as Macey seeks to finally make his mark as a number one, he is adamant he would have no fears about making his debut against Celtic on Monday night if Marciano does not recover from his calf strain.

Even if it means risking the wrath of his old pal Tierney.

He told Hibs’ official website: “It would be a great game to start with.

“It’s already come up in conversation with Kieran and he isn’t exactly subtle about the team he supports. I think the well-wishes from him would expire at kick-off! “Personally, it would be an exiting game to be involved in and I’m fit and raring to go.”