UK NETWORK providers have partnered up with Smarter Grid Solutions in a ground-breaking project to save over £250m.

National Grid Electricity System Operator and Electricity North West to help free up more than 2GW (GigaWatts) of clean energy assets in the UK.

The project, known as Quest was awarded £8m through the Network Innovation Centre (NIC). The system will use the software developed by Smarter Grid Systems to coordinate and manage power levels in the system.

It will connect clean energy producers and low carbon technologies to the grid helping move the market to net zero carbon emissions.



Graham Ault, Executive Director at Smarter Grid Solutions said: “This is the start of an important relationship that will see us work with key partners to deliver this groundbreaking integrated control system to optimise and coordinate network and low carbon technology operations.



“There are a number of core features of this project that are crucial for the development of an efficient, clean and secure electricity system, from interoperability between customer equipment, all the way to the UK’s system operation and coordination across several different sources of network and customer flexibility.

“For this project, we are providing the digital solutions?essential to enable the large scale of adoption of clean energy in the UK, and globally, in the coming decade.”



Dan Randles, Head of Network Innovation at Electricity North West said: “The QUEST project is important for us as it further develops distribution network voltage control in new and innovative ways. It has the potential to support the management of increasingly complex distribution networks as we move further to whole system solutions and as our daily lives and energy consumption habits change.?”

