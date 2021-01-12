Mohegan sun casino is now legal in the state of New Jersey! 

If you are going to the Pocono Mountains and want to enjoy a top casino, the Mohegan Sun casino should prove to be a fantastic option. There are tons of games to enjoy, including:

2,300 slot machines A Sportsbook A Single-Kilometer track for live horse racing Poker Tables

Whatever your game is, you are bound to find it here. The casino also has regular events and entertainment. There is plenty to do in the area if you decide to take a break from gambling. The Mohegan Sun Casino also provides accommodation for its visitors.

The casino was formally named Pocono Downs, however the name was changed when Penn National Gaming sold it to Mohegan Sun in 2005. The new owners invested heavily in renovating the casino and changed the name to Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs. They went on to expand the casino shortly after they purchased it. They added the casino’s first slot machines in 2006 and were one of the first casinos in Pennsylvania to get approval for casino table games in 2010. In late 2013 they opened a new hotel that was connected to the Mohegan Sun casino. The casino was granted its sports betting license in May 2019.

Covid-19

Covid-19 has had a major impact on businesses during 2020 and will continue this year. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has had a devastating effect on the casino industry. Most people have decided to gamble online rather than visiting a traditional, brick, and mortar casino.

Social distancing, face masks, and hand sanitizing is expected when visiting the casino to help reduce the spread of the virus. The casino has worked very hard to make it as safe as possible for guests. They have reduced the number of tables and chairs on the gaming floor to help promote social distancing. There are hand wipes and hand sanitizer throughout the building for the guests. The playing cards, dice, and other items used for gambling are constantly sanitized.

Unfortunately, the casino has been forced to close certain sections of the building. Here is a list of what is open, and what is closed due to the global pandemic:

What is Currently Open:

Casino of the Earth

Casino of the Sky

Kids Quest

Cyber Quest

Sky Tower Pool

Comix Roadhouse and Comedy Club

Mandara Spa

Poker Room

Sky Hotel

Earth Tower

Race Book

What is Currently Closed?

Valet Parking

Box Office

Earth Tower Swimming Pool

Wolf Den

Seasons Buffet

Line Run and Charter Buses

The casino plans on reopening these shutdown sections shortly, however, no official date has been announced yet.

What Games are Available at The Mohegan Sun Casino?

There is a wide range of games available at the Mohegan Sun Casino. With over 2,000 real money slots, table gaming, and poker tables, you are sure to find the game of your choice. You don’t have to be a high-roller to enjoy a day gambling here, as there are slots that allow you to play from a penny to one hundred dollar bills at a time. The casino’s most famous slots is the Monopoly or The Wheel of Fortune slot machines. Video poker is also available on the gaming floor, which allows players to take on a computer instead of joining a poker table.

There are plenty of different gaming tables to choose from including:

Spanish 21

Blackjack

Craps

Roulette

Pai Grow

Mini-Baccarat

Let it Ride

Three Card Poker

Mississippi Stud

The poker room has large flat-screen TVs to allow guests to watch live sports while taking part in one of the many types of poker games available. The poker room is a non-smoking area. There is also a bar where cocktails waitresses and waiters will deliver your drinks to the table while you are playing so you don’t get disturbed. Here are some of the different types of poker games you can expect to play at the Mohegan Sun Casino:

Texas Hold ‘em

Omaha

7-Card Stud

No-Limit Poker

Hold ‘em

Eight or Better

The casino’s sports book allows players to enjoy gambling on all their favorite sports. Sports such as:

NFL

MMA

MLS

Boxing

Golf

Tennis

NBA

Soccer League from all around the world

CFL

MLB

You have lots of betting options. The casino offers fixed odds, prop bets, in-play betting, over-unders, parlays on sports betting.

Dining at The Mohegan Sun Casino

There are a lot of dining options available for The Mohegan Sun guests.

They have sports bars available that allow you to enjoy some pub grub without having to miss a second of live sports. These sports bars have large screens with lots of different live sports on display. If you would like something a bit more classy, the casino offers guests a wine bar, bistros, and eateries. Every bar in the casino is designed differently. Some use a high-end theme while others make you feel you are in a tropical paradise.

Whatever type of food you like, it is probably available here. From sushi bars to classic American dishes. There are a total of 17 amazing restaurants to choose from. Many of these restaurants give the customers a fantastic view looking over the Poconos.

Summary

The casino is not just a place to enjoy a punt, as they schedule lots of events and other entertainment such as live shows. Everything from live music to stand up comedy shows. Wise Crackers Comedy Club brings some of the country’s funniest stand-up comedians to the area. Breakers also promote lots of local bands, and they frequently play at the bar.

You can also enjoy a day at the races, with the casino providing lots of horse racing events throughout the year.

The casino also boasts a wonderful hotel and spa. After a long day gambling and enjoying some great meals and drinks, why not take advantage of the hotel’s stylish and comfortable rooms that offer guests a free Wifi service.

The Mohegan Casino is a one-stop shop for all your gambling and entertainment needs!