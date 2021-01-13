AN AMAZON courier got the surprise of his life after he delivered a package to the home of a former Premier League footballer.

The delivery man, from Croydon, North London, was left speechless when he dropped off a package to ex-Everton star Yakubu.

The 23-year-old shared an incredible photo showing the moment the 38-year-old striker came to the door to collect his delivery on Monday.

He says that despite the package bearing the footballer’s surname, he never expected to meet the star player, affectionately known by fans as The Yak.

The photo shows a selfie of the courier with a barefoot Yakubu visible on his doorstep, giving the camera a cheeky thumbs up.

At his feet, an Amazon parcel is visible having been dropped off moments earlier by the starstruck delivery man.

Writing about the surreal experience, the Amazon driver said: “On shift earlier, some fella had ‘Yakubu’ on their parcel.

“Thought it was a joke. It wasn’t. #theyak”

Since posting about the exchange, the photo has been liked more than 70,000 times and amazed social media users.

One user wrote under the post: “What! Freshest striker about back in the day.”

Another added: “Absolute legend. Feed the Yak and it’s bound to be Eagle Hands”, in reference to Yakubu’s famous goal celebration.

A third person said: “Imagine just casually delivering a parcel to Yakubu.”

And one user joked: “Great delivery, straight to his feet, certain goal.”

Speaking today, the courier, known as The Croydon de Bruyne on Twitter, revealed The Yak lived up to his legendary status.

He said: “He was a very nice man and happy to take a photo.

“I thought it was a wind up, so I was pretty surprised when he opened the door, laughed about it and asked for a photo.

“I’m a big premier league fan and he’s a cult hero.”

Originally from Nigeria, ‘The Yak’ is the third highest African goal scorer in the history of the Premier League.

He played for several teams including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn Rovers.

Yakubu is Nigeria’s third highest goal scorer and has appeared for his national team 57 times since his debut in 2000.