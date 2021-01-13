LIDL GB achieved a record breaking Christmas with overall sales increasing by 18% in the last four weeks of the year and was bigger than their previous figures in 2019.

The company was the fastest growing retailer retailer beating Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda and it’s main competitor Aldi.

The company had a 17.9% increase in sales from December 4 to December 27 last year compared to its figure in 2019.

Lidl GB hailed their Christmas favourites that drove the customers spend and basket size by 24.8% year on year. They claim that households switched about £34.7m of spend from supermarkets to choose Lidl to supply their festive food this year.

The retailers panettone was incredibly popular this period with over 2.7 million servings being bought along with 17,000 of their classic Deluxe Luxury Mince Pies sold hourly. They even sold one million bottles of pink prosecco being the only one that stocked it.



The Deluxe range, which is seen as their highest quality range saw sales increase by 22% in this period year on year.

They even donated £150,000 worth of food this year during the third run of its Christmas Eve donation scheme. People donated over 180,000 products to charities that most needed it during this time, which was about 350,000 meals.

The company continued its expansion over the year despite the pandemic opening four new stores in December that created 120 jobs. It was part of their £1.3bn investment for the next two years to get closer to its target of 1,000 stores by 2023.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB CEO said: “Despite this Christmas being a difficult time for many across the country, we are pleased to have been able to help our customers enjoy themselves by offering high quality food at the lowest prices on the market. Our record sales and significant basket size growth just demonstrates the strength of the Lidl appeal.:

“I’m really proud of how our teams have worked together during this festive period. I want to extend my thanks in particular to our colleagues. They are the absolute backbone of our business and have remained dedicated to ensuring customers could get the products they love, in a safe shopping environment. As we look ahead to this year, we remain committed to our expansion and investment plans, offering more customers up and down the country our great quality, unbeatable value offer.”