DRIVERS involved in a serious collision that left a car overturned on its roof have managed to escape relatively unscathed thanks to their seat belts.

Police revealed the motorists were saved by the safety devices following a horrific crash last night.

Essex Police shared terrifying images of the mangled wreckage online following the smash on the A13 outside Orsett.

The images shared show the full scale of devastation from the collision.

In one a car can be seen lying on its roof on the dual carriageway with its back wheel destroyed.

Another shows a car on its roof with pieces of debris covering the road.

The boot of the vehicle has also burst open in the crash.

Queuing traffic can be seen in the background of the second picture amidst the blue lights of the police.

Officers posted the shocking images of the crash onto their Facebook page in the early hours of this morning: “This evening, officers were at the scene of a serious Road Traffic Collision on the A13 at Orsett.

“Fortunately, neither of the drivers sustained serious injuries…..this shows the clear importance of why seat belts are required, to protect you!

“We thank the patience displayed by motorists, as the emergency services, highways agency and recovery agents got to work.

“We would also like to extend a special and very big thank you to the members of the public who stopped at the scene prior to emergency services arrival, providing first aid and comfort to those involved in the collision.”

Facebook users have been left in disbelief over the images and expressed relief that nobody was injured in the accident.

Penny Farnsworth said: “Thank goodness everyone was okay.”

Jo-Anne Mathieson posted: “Good work!”

And Frances Maguire commented: “Lucky drivers.”

A spokeswoman for Essex Police today said: “We attended the A13, southbound at Orsett at around 9.30pm last night.

“Two vehicles were in collision, a Mercedes and a Kuga.

“The male driver of an upturned Kuga exited the vehicle and was assisted by a member of the public prior to police arrival.

“No reported injuries.

“Ambulance and fire brigade also attended.