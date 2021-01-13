Scotland’s largest housing, care and property management group has managed to help nearly 1800 during the coronavirus pandemic – by working closely with the Scottish Government.

Wheatley Group has also worked with local authority partners and other agencies to help tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

The group has provided 468 homes to local authorities which in turn has provided temporary accommodation for homeless people.

They have also let around 1000 houses to homeless people in order to allow them to get back on their feet.

Meanwhile, Wheatley Care also supports more than 2000 homeless people in temporary accommodation across central Scotland, helping them make a go of their home and engage with their communities.

Since the start of the pandemic, that support has also included everything from emergency food parcels and furniture to mobile phones.

The moves are the latest examples of Wheatley Group’s commitment to tackling homelessness and supporting some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people.

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite, and instrumental in setting up Housing First, said: “Support from Wheatley has made such a difference to so many people’s lives, particularly since the start of the pandemic.

“Wheatley’s generous support of Social Bite has also helped us distribute over 500,000 meals to vulnerable people when it was needed most.”