A COUPLE have invented a reusable face mask they claim is good for the environment as well as protecting wearers.

Husband and wife Steve and Jolene Pole have created a £6 mask that as well as being washable can be worn around the wrist when it’s not in use.

They said: “We have been saddened during the start of lockdown by the sheer number of discarded disposable masks and gloves found in our local environment.

“But it’s more than that. Face coverings will not be going away and we need to consider the impact it has long term.”

The couple’s mask, called the facelet, has a unique button fastening design that means it can be worn around the wrist.

The covering consists of three layers, including an anti-bacterial fabric filter.

The filter is a non-woven polypropylene fabric that is lightweight and has excellent breathability and barrier filtration capacity.

The micro-active woven outer-layer is water and dirt resistant while the spunbond meltblown mid-layer filter offers a high efficiency anti-bacterial barrier.

The single jersey knit inner-layer is soft, comfortable and breathable.

The mask can be washed and reused up to 30 times.

The couple said: “Yes, disposable masks might be convenient to ‘grab and go’ but that’s probably the only benefit.

“The bottom line is, they can only be used once and they get chucked.

“Having a face covering is about protecting ourselves, others and the environment.”