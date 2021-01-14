A FARM worker has avoided prison despite leaving a cyclist with permanent brain damage after a hay bale he failed to secure on his tractor landed on the biker’s head.

Matthew Shapcott, from Silverton, Devon was convicted on Tuesday at Exeter Crown Court after pleading guilty to serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 40-year-old was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months and 140 hours of unpaid work.

The 69-year-old victim was left in a coma after Shapcott, 40, did not fully secure the cargo which fell onto the cyclist’s head as he rode past his tractor in August 2019.

Devon and Cornwall Police shared a chilling image on Facebook yesterday showing the 500kg load that struck the cyclist as he passed on Netherexe Road near Exeter.

The photo shows a tractor laden with hay bales pulled over at the side of the road.

On the inside of a vehicle is the hay bale that came loose stood next to the cyclist’s vacant bike.

The victim suffered a bleed on the brain and was comatosed for 13 days.

He also sustained two fractures to his spine and is now partially blind from the brain damage.

Motor Patrol Constable Hamilton-Schaschke, said: “This devastating incident was all entirely avoidable if Shapcott had simply secured the load.

“The victim’s quality of life and independence has been severely impaired.

“Shapcott’s lax attitude to what was a simple but essential safety measure has had a catastrophic impact upon the victim who has been robbed of what should have been a relaxing retirement.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to motorists to ensure they secure their loads, whatever it is they are transporting, wherever they are going, when travelling on public roads, so tragedies such as this are avoided.”

The post has sparked anger from social media users who claim the sentence does not fit the crime.

Mark Saltern wrote under the post: “What a pathetic sentence yet again. Suspended. Why even give a sentence.

“The poor victim has his injuries for the rest of his life.”

Phil Braithwaite added: “The person injured will need 24/7 for the rest of his life due to his injuries. This will cost ££££’s. Tractor driver should have been jailed.”

And John Noonan said: “He should have been jailed for 10 years plus.

“He had the straps etc, but for the sake of being safe he decided not to strap them down which would have taken 5-10 minutes maximum.

“And now that poor cyclist is brain damaged and disabled because of the sheer recklessness of this individual.”