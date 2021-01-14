Strategic Consultancy appoint Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords

DEPUTY speaker of The House of Lords and former Minister, Lord Ian Duncan of Springbank has been appointed a consulting partner by a strategic consultancy firm.

Charlotte Street Partners based in Edinburgh and London have revealed Lord Duncan will join their team as a consulting partner.

Lord Duncan will be joined by a new senior associate, associate and executive assistant.

Lord Duncan joins to provide strategic insight and advice to clients, principally on engagement with the European Union.

The former UK government minister is currently serving as deputy speaker of the House of Lords.

The company says will bring specific expertise in natural resources, energy, climate change, food and drink, forestry, fisheries, and international trade and development.

The company says his appointment is in compliance with advice received from the UK government’s Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA).

Lord Duncan said: “In a turbulent world that is grappling with Covid, climate change, Brexit, and other sources of global angst, we appear to be living in the ‘interesting times’ of the Chinese curse.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the talented people at Charlotte Street Partners as we try to make sense and strategy of what is unfolding around us.”

Ms Armour joins from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, after three years as a press officer for the party in the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.

Further additions include senior associate Katie Armour, associate Maria Julia Pieraccioni and executive assistant Louise Thomson.

Ms Thomson comes to the firm after three years in executive assistant roles at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Ms Pieraccioni, who will be based in London, will soon graduate from the London School of Economics.

The company says Ms Peraccioni brings experience of data management at Eurasia Group’s EGxLabs and in public affairs in the offices of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Laura Hamilton, managing partner, said: “Given what the economy and country has been through in the last year, it is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team – and the support of our clients – that we are in a position to further invest in the business and our people.

“The extension of our team significantly enhances our offer to clients and Lord Duncan brings a wealth of experience and insight.

“Post-Brexit, engaging the European Union institutions is increasingly important for organisations and we are excited to develop our offering.”