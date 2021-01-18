AN EDINBURGH-based digital transformation consultancy is to double its workforce in Scotland.

Infinity Works says increased demand for its services means that it plans to create 25 new permanent roles in the next year.

The firm, which was set up in 2019, provides digital consultancy to some of the nation’s most recognised brands, including a number of major players in the financial services sector.

The company are looking for mobile engineers, service designers, analysts and delivery leads.

Pete Cotton, Director at Infinity Works, said: “Scotland has a burgeoning digital sector and we’re committed to helping it grow by offering exciting career opportunities.

“We’ve been impressed with the quality of technical talent in Edinburgh and are looking forward to expanding the services we can offer to our customers.

“Coronavirus has acted as a catalyst to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and business consulting will have a critical role to play in the UK’s economic recovery.”

For those looking to kick-start a career in tech, Infinity Works is also offering a 12-week in-house training programme.

As part of its commitment to supporting Scotland’s technology sector, Infinity Works has joined the not-for-profit organisation, ScotlandIS and has become a member of the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.

Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO of ScotlandIS, commented: “Covid-19 has increased the pace of digital transformation across the business landscape with digital underpinning everything and proving critical to our economy.

“Infinity works plans for growth are welcome and bring with them the opportunity to help more businesses with their transformation journey. We’re delighted to have a company with such great ambition join our membership.”

To apply for any of the new roles, click here.