HILARIOUS images show two “judgmental” swans looking less-than-impressed when their romantic embrace was ruined by a passer-by taking photographs of them.

Maeve O’Boyle, 22, was walking around Holyrood Park in Edinburgh last week when she managed to capture the rare images of the pair.

The 22-year-old posted the incredible snaps on Twitter showing the two swans head-to-head on the water with their necks shaping a love heart.

The next photo shows the swans noticing Maeve’s presence and both giving her a cold, hard stare.

Student Maeve captioned the images: “I interrupted their moment”.

Her post has since gone viral with over 500,000 likes and 60,000 retweets.

Twitter users reacted to the photos as @madisunwutt wrote: “God damnit, they look so p*****.”

@quvenhannay added: “They don’t look so happy about that.”

@OOOSillyME said: “That is a very judgy look.”

Speaking today (MON), Maeve said: “I had loads of leftover veg peels so took them down to feed them, in reality they seemed pretty unbothered by my presence, and didn’t make much of me once the food was gone.”

When asked about how she was handling all the attention to her post she added: “It’s mad because I’ve never had that kind of engagement before.

“So, it’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that a couple of wee pictures have been interacted with by that many people.

“The tweet notifications got muted long ago, yeah I live with my best friends, so it’s been fun going through all the quote tweets together.

“I think because it closely resembles a few meme formats which always seem to do well, plus by chance I got retweeted by a couple bird accounts with loads of followers early on after posting.”