HILARIOUS video shows the moment a man accepted £20 to wade through an ice cold pond to unsnag his friends fishing rod.

The group of fishermen from Wigan, Greater Manchester managed to convince their mate to jump into the freezing cold water to unhook a fishing line earlier this month.

In the video, a man, known only as Alan, can be heard encouraging his pal Ian to get into the water to help him untangle his fishing rod.

Determined Ian then strips down to just his red boxers and shoes before clambering down into the frosty water.

As he lowers himself down into the frozen pond, Ian lets out a sharp yelp, before shouting: “OH MY GOD!”

He then starts to hyperventilate as Alan says: “Get that hook off over there, that’s what they do in Sweden. You’ll not even feel it.”

“You’ve only got a few meters, hurry up.”

Alan shouts: “Faster” to which Ian angrily screams back: “F*** off!”

Ian shivers uncontrollably as he wades deeper in the water.

He then quickly turns around and retreats back to dry land, claiming: “It’s too cold, I am freezing.”

Alan responds by saying: “You f***** soft c***! I am not paying you now.”

Ian is shown slowly staggering back to land and urging Marc to turn the camera off.

Alan then says: “Hurry up, you look like a f****** Walrus” before helping to pull Ian back out of the cold water.

As he gets back on dry land, Ian’s skin looks bright red due to the temperature of the murky water.

The video of the whole scene was then shared by 40-year-old Marc Treadwell onto Facebook the day after it happened.

Since sharing the video social media users have been commenting on how funny it is.

Paul Allen commented: “F****** quality, I was having a s*** day before I watched this.”

Jamie Deyes said: “Ain’t laughed in a morning like that for ages, literally in tears.”

Nicolla Moran posted: “Bloody hell he’s brave brrr.”

Speaking today Marc said: “My mate Alan was fishing.

“It was frozen solid when we got there he had to smash the ice to fish.

“Then Alan got snagged so he offered Ian £20 to go in and sort it.

“Ian was shivering like a s******g dog for about 20 minutes while he got dressed.”