AMIBITIOUS proposals have been unveiled for a new £33.8 million leisure-led development on the outskirts of Perth that will create 170 jobs.

The site at West Kinfauns will host a museum, four star hotel and lodge-style cabins according to the preliminary plans.

Morris Leslie, Chairman of Morris Leslie Ltd said: “This exciting development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourism to the area on a local and national basis.

“Well-connected to the surrounding road network, including the A90, this premium destination will provide a gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection.

“It is also in a beautiful location with wonderful views.”

Morris Leslie says it believes the new development could accommodate around 80,000 visitors to Perth and Kinross annually.

Part of the plans include a high-end hotel, as well as a museum which will “tell the story of transport and vehicles over the last century.”

The proposals have been supported by both the local council and VisitScotland.

Council leader Councillor Murray Lyle said: “This leisure-led development has the potential to make an exciting contribution to the local economy.

“These plans, although at an early stage, are a significant vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our ambitious plans for the area, which include the redevelopment of Perth City Hall to house the Stone of Destiny and the creation of the Cross Tay Link Road.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director commented:

“This is an incredibly appealing prospect for Perthshire and for Scotland as a whole, drawing tourists to the marvellous attractions in the area and creating much-needed jobs.

“The delivery of another four-star hotel is particularly exciting.

“A leisure-led development such as this has the potential to support and bolster the leisure-stay market in Perth, acting as a hub for longer stay tourism as well as a base for day trips.

“We look forward to following these proposals.”