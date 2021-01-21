How To Tell If Your Symptoms Are Serious

Coronavirus has undoubtedly reshaped our world in countless ways. Masks are the latest fashion trend, and everyone has a chance to be a hero by abiding by the various directives such as social distancing and staying at home.

The virus comes in four strains, one of which causes the common cold. Other mild, viral respiratory diseases are also caused by COVID-19, so people are naturally concerned when they experience common symptoms like fever, runny nose, and fatigue. Knowing whether or not your symptoms are coronavirus-related is vital to your peace of mind in these times. Here are specific ways to tell if your symptoms mean something more or not.

Use an online symptom checker.

Thanks to technology, you can access many things from the comfort of your home, including accurate medical diagnoses. Therefore, if you feel under the weather and aren’t sure what it could be, your best bet may be a reliable online symptom checker. These symptom checkers function like calculators and allow users to input details about their symptoms.

Additional information like age, gender, and location may also be required. Then, using computerized algorithms, the self-diagnosis tool analyzes the symptoms against a database of conditions to pick the most likely culprits.

A great online symptom checker can even advise whether to see a healthcare professional and how urgently you should do so. In this era of isolation, social distancing, and staying at home, having access to an excellent online symptom checker is invaluable to giving you accurate diagnoses that can allay your fears or push you to seek help for critical conditions. Comprehensive online symptom checkers such as MediFind can help with this need.

MediFind’s symptom checker allows users to enter their symptoms and some demographic information to provide a list of possible medical conditions responsible. It works using a sophisticated natural language processing software to search through a medical database of disease information on thousands of health conditions.

Using a sophisticated machine learning model, it analyzes your symptoms against the health information in the database, producing a list of matching conditions. As such, users can research those medical conditions and make informed decisions concerning what next steps to take. MediFind’s symptom checker tool is widely recognized in the medical community, receiving professional validation from trusted medical experts over many years. What’s more, several doctors and medical group members in hospitals globally use this tool in accurately diagnosing patients.

Contact a health professional.

Doctors’ visits remain the leading way to determine whether or not you’re sick, so consider making a doctor’s appointment to get yourself checked for the virus. The CDC advises that you call your healthcare provider first to inform them about your symptoms and your desire to get tested to confirm their severity.

Telemedicine and email correspondence are other alternatives to phone calls that you can consider. This way, you can schedule an appropriate time to get yourself checked. CDC guidelines for your trip to the doctor include wearing a mask and not touching your eyes, mouth, or nose. Maintaining social distancing and using touchless payment methods, if possible, are also highly recommended.

Know the associated symptoms.

Determining whether your symptoms are severe is made easier if you have a thorough understanding of COVID-19’s symptoms’ spectrum. People infected with the virus display various mild to severe symptoms worth knowing.

A slight fever, losing your sense of smell or taste, a continuous cough, and abdominal pains are some of the virus’s mild symptoms. Mild symptoms are typically flu-like, and a reported 81% of recorded cases fall under this category. Relatively worse symptoms like trouble breathing, persistent pain in the chest, and loss of mobility are the tell-tale signs of severe COVID, so you should immediately seek medical attention.

In conclusion, knowing whether your symptoms are severe nowadays is invaluable in preserving your health and possibly saving your life. The above-listed points are key ways to tell whether or not your symptoms are serious, so keep this helpful information in mind.