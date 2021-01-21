SCOTT ALLAN is set to make a sensational return to the Hibernian squad in time for Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against St Johnstone.

The former Dundee United and Celtic star has been absent since August due to an unspecified health issue but returned to training last month and has been gradually building his fitness ahead of a staggered return to contention.

Jack Ross had hoped to field Allan in a bounce game this month, but an arranged match against Celtic was cancelled due to their Covid crisis and the woeful weather put paid to plans to face any other side.

Nevertheless, the Easter Road boss is now confident that Allan can be considered for a place on the bench at Hampden.

“He [Allan] will be in the squad,” revealed Ross.

“It’s been difficult. The plan was for him to be involved in bounce matches over the last week or two but that hasn’t been possible for a variety of reasons, particularly the weather.

“So we’ve tailored and altered a little bit of our training over the past week to accommodate some of Scott’s needs, in terms of boxes he needs to tick. We are pretty much there with him.”

And Ross has made no secret of the mid-season boost Allan’s return could give the Hibees as they eye Betfred Cup glory and chase European qualification.

“Scott’s abilities are well documented and that’s why he’s always attracted so much attention in Scottish football,” lauded Ross. “He sees passes that not many people can see and it’s not easy to find or replace players like that.

“The fact that he is nearly back to being fully fit and available is a bonus.”