A CHANCE to own a piece of music history as a traditional lochside home that was converted by singer-songwriter Donovan goes on the market.

The romantic seaside house on the Isle of Skye was owned by Donovan where he converted it into a modern home in the 70s.

The Boathouse was built in the eighteenth century and was originally part of the Waternish Estate before it was bought by Donovan where he lived from the late 60s to early 70s.

His daughter Lone Skye, who would go onto become an actress was born in 1970 and the following year he was was visited by George Harrison and his wife.

The three bedroom property is being sold by Galbraith for offers over £435,000.

It is furnished in the style of Arts and Crafts but combines modern comfort with the character of the traditional building.

The property offers direct access to the the beach and coastal walks with a sheltered, tidal harbour providing safe mooring for boats

Features include the traditional stone walls, two antique four poster beds and a stunning view of Loch Bay onto the islands of Islay and Mingey with the distant mountains of North Uist.

It is sheltered on the bay of the Waternish Peninsula and is within walking distance of the property is the village of Stein, which has the oldest inn on Skye the Stein Inn.

The restaurant serves dishes made using local ingredients and a wide range of Malt Whisky. But, also close to the location is the renowned Three Chimneys restaurants and Dunvegan Castle making it an ideal holiday home or let.

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith said:“This is a truly spectacular setting to enjoy a tranquil island lifestyle or to take advantage of the many opportunities for outdoor activities such as walking, cycling, water sports, wildlife watching or wild swimming.

“The Boathouse has been modernised sympathetically, retaining all the character of a traditional building and making the most the lovely outlooks.”