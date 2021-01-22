ANDY McNEIL has joked that he peaked too soon when he capped three years of consecutive finals by lifting the League Cup with Hibs.

McNeil was between the sticks for the Hibees’ side that claimed the trophy in 2007, demolishing Kilmarnock 5-1 in one of the most one-sided Hampden showpieces of all time.

John Collins’ swash-buckling outfit defeated St Johnstone in the semi-final and, ahead of a tantalising rematch at Hampden, still considers that run the pinnacle of his career.

However, McNeil readily concedes that he didn’t appreciate the magnitude of the achievement at the time.

The precocious teenager was fresh from lining up against the likes of Juan Mata, Gerard Pique and Diego Capel when Scotland narrowly lost out to Spain in the U19 European Championship final in 2006.

A year prior to that he was an FA Youth Cup finalist with Southampton, again suffering defeat at the hands of an Ipswich team that included current Saints skipper Liam Craig.

At that stage, McNeil thought opportunities to compete for silverware would be ten-a-penny.

McNeil said: “That semi-final against St Johnstone was early in my career in terms of senior games. I had only played a handful of games and everything was coming thick and fast.

“It’s difficult to soak up the significance of these when they are thrust upon you and, even after winning the final, it’s only in hindsight you go ‘that was some achievement’.

“Plus, in 2006 I had been to the final of the European Championships with Scotland and in 2005 I was playing in the FA Youth Cup so there’s part of you saying ‘this is just football’. I found out quickly that wasn’t the case – not for me anyway!

He added: “If I was being harsh on myself, I’d say I peaked too early.”

McNeill, speaking from his home in Guangzhou, where he is coaching kids after a stint on the staff of local giants Guangzhou R&F, now fully appreciates the scale of the success.

And he has urged Hibs’ players to embrace the challenge at the national stadium.

McNeil continued: “Fourteen years later, I’m really grateful for the experience and I can look back on ending a 15-year wait for Hibs to win a trophy. That’s special.

“It is still the thing that Hibs fans speak to me about, although I don’t meet too many in Guangzhou! That’s the opportunity the current players have.”