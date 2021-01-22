BERNIE Sanders fans have urged Burton to restock his famous presidential inauguration jacket – after it sold out online.

Senator Bernie Sanders has become a viral sensation this week after a picture of him emerged showing him sitting at the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old was snapped wearing a brown waterproof Burton jacket over his suit and accompanied his look with a pair of mittens.

Since the image was shared of the Senator for Vermont, scores of social media users have been commenting on his style and photo shopping the picture into famous world events.

Some of these include, the 1969 moon landing, The Yalta Conference and many many more.

The jacket, which is made by Vermont based company Burton, is currently sold out and people are now urging the company to restock their supplies.

Commenting on the companies listing for the Edgecomb Down 3-in-1 Jacket, people have urged them to restock the now famous piece of outerwear.

Joel T said: “Saw my boy Bernard with this jacket. Knew I needed to get it on the spot! Now it’s sold out and all I’m left with are these mittens.”

Juha Y commented: “I really need this for my Bernie Sanders look. Please restock.”

Horse G posted: “It’s sold out, please fix. How am I supposed to cop Bernie’s iconic inauguration look with the falcon colourway completely sold out?!?! GOAT!!”

Ethan M also said: “If it’s good enough for Bernie then it’s good enough for me.”

Bernie’s mittens were made by Jen Ellis who took to Twitter, saying: “I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago.

“They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles)”

Jen has also sold out of all her other mittens since Bernie wore his pair on Wednesday.

Speaking about becoming an internet sensation, Bernie told CBS News: “You know in Vermont, we dress warm, we know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned about good fashion, we want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”