SHOCKING video captured the moment an impatient BMW driver overtakes two cars on a busy road – narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with oncoming traffic.

The close call was captured on the A94 outside the village of Balbeggie in Perth and Kinross on Tuesday by textile worker James White.

In the dashcam clip, James can be seen travelling down the A94, a few cars can be seen travelling towards him on the road.

The 56-year-old then slams on his horn as a black BMW overtakes him by driving into the oncoming traffic.

The driver of the BMW narrowly avoided a collision with James and another two cars who are driving towards them.

One of the oncoming drivers flashes their headlights at the driver while another has to move into the side of the road to avoid a crash.

A rear dash cam shows how the dangerous driver overtook the car behind James also in an attempt to get in front.

Last year, a man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a car on the A94.

The road was also closed after a two car smash between Scone and Balbeggie in 2019.

James, from Perth, posted the clip onto Facebook the following day, writing: “Some one has not long and purchased a BMW , the driver is going to kill someone soon.

“Trying for a head on crash.”Since sharing the video on Wednesday, Facebook users have slammed the BMW driver for their stupid antics.

Lloyd Richard Cook said: “ I really hope they do crash and seriously hurt themselves, no need for that, they could have put you in danger then 20 seconds later and he’d of had no option but to swerve into you to stop hitting the oncoming car.

“Needs banning for life. Hate c**** like this.”



Rosaleen Pooler commented: “Mercedes, BMW Audi driver think they own the roads and are a bunch of morons and are probably enjoying it.”

Andy Thomas posted: “Fecking d***head please send the footage to the police and ask them to crush the car in front of the feckwit.”