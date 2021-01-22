Undergraduate students to remain working digitally for the rest of semester two – with a small number of exceptions.

The decision to keep undergraduate teaching and assessment online until 2 April, when semester two concludes, has been taken following guidance from the Scottish Government and is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

A small number of exceptions will be made for those students in very specific degree programmes, in line with government advice.

For postgraduate students, the vast majority of all learning and teaching will remain online until at least the end of February.

Edinburgh University is putting in place a number of measures to support the continuation of online learning.

These include the new Library service – called Scan & Deliver – which enables staff and students to request copies of printed materials, held by the Library, to be sent to them electronically.

Professor Colm Harmon, Vice-Principal Students at the University of Edinburgh said:

“The University has taken this difficult decision with the best of intentions – to assist the NHS and keep all of our communities safe at what is a time of national crisis. In taking this decision now, the University hopes to provide as much certainty as possible so that students can plan for the rest of the semester.”