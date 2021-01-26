Almost three million broadband customers whose deal expired in the past 12 months say they did not receive an End-of-Contract Notification (ECN).

Collectively, this has cost them up to £251 million a year in savings, according to a survey of more than 17,000 broadband users.

More than eight million broadband bill-payers whose contracts have ended since February 2020 should have received an ECN in the weeks leading up to their deal expiring. –

Despite this, a third of users say they didn’t get one.

ECNs were introduced by Ofcom on 15 February last year and require broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers to tell customers when their contract is ending, and what they could save by signing up to a better deal.

Consumers whose contract is coming to an end should receive an ECN by letter, text or email between 10 and 40 days before their deal expires.

Of the five million broadband consumers who received an ECN, more than 88% used the information to switch to a better deal in the last 12 months, either with their current provider or a competitor.

Customers whose deals have ended should receive an out of contract reminder once a year. This means that those whose deals had expired before 14 February 2020 should get one before 13 February 2021. However, by 1 November, only six in ten broadband users (62%) in this situation had received one.

The language used in these notifications could mean that people fail to realise they have even received the document, reducing the chances they will open it or take action promptly.

Speaking on this, Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com,says: “Millions of broadband customers have received an end-of-contract notification or out-of-contract reminder in the last year, and it’s great to see that the vast majority have acted to get themselves a better deal.

“However, the fact that a third of consumers whose contract was due to end say they didn’t, or couldn’t recall, receiving an end-of-contract notification should ring alarm bells.