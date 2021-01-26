STILL GAME star Gavin Mitchell has warned the public to be aware of an “incredibly convincing” NHS vaccination scam – after almost falling for it himself.

The 56-year-old, famous for playing “Boaby the Barman” in the hit show, took to Twitter last night to warn his followers about the “disgusting” hoax.

Mitchell revealed that scammers had emailed him pretending to be the NHS and asked him to confirm whether he would like a vaccination.

The Glaswegian actor claims the email was so believable he ended up filling in part of the forms – only stopping when he was asked to fill in bank details.

He tweeted: “BEWARE: received ‘NHS’ email to accept or reject vaccination, reply within 12 hours.

“Started to fill out the forms until the final page was bank details. Complete scam but incredibly convincing! Disgusting.”

An image of the email that has been appearing in the inboxes of people up and down the country reads: “This is a public health message from NHS.

The dodgy email continues: “You have been selected to receive a coronavirus vaccination.

“Use this service to confirm/reject your coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

“Note: The coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. It gives you the best protection against coronavirus.”

The scammers have even added the NHS logo onto the emails.

Replying to one user, Gavin said: “The NHS will not email you about the vaccine either, however vulnerable people still need to be alerted to this as it’s very convincing.”

Since sharing, Gavin has been inundated with messages from social media users who have also received the email.

@Dollie1952 said: “My husband had the same email. Likewise thought it could be genuine,before looking to fill it in.

“Then deleted.”

@StrictTeacher99 commented: “Thank you for reassuring me I was right in thinking it was a scam. . I got it and was concerned about it.”

@jupiter0150 also said: “Yes I got the same NHS email.. Beware.. It looks convincing.”

@MDplusthree tweeted: “Some right b******* out there Gavin…”

Derbyshire Police community Facebook page posted about the same scam yesterday (MON).

They wrote: “Some of you may have received an email like this over the last few days.

“This is a scam email!

“You will only receive a letter or call from your doctors surgery advising you of your vaccination.

“If you do receive an email like this, then please forward it to [email protected]

“Please make sure your friends and family know about this.”