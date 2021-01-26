Tips for travelling cheaper in London 

Travelling around London can be very expensive, especially by train or taxi. But some nifty tips can be used to circumvent these fees as long as you know where to look. So, whether you’re looking for the cheapest way to get from Clapham Junction to Shepherd’s Bush or are planning a longer trip around the capital, here are a few top London travel hacks you might want to consider.

Oyster card

If you’ve spent any time at all in London then you’re probably more than familiar with that nifty little blue card that allows you to travel overground, on the London Underground and on London’s iconic red buses. While you can now use almost any contactless credit or debit card on the tube, by limiting yourself to however much is on your Oyster card you’ll always end up spending less. Also, students could be eligible to apply for an 18+ card that gives them 30% off. Even if you’re not a student, as long as you’re aged between 16 and 25 you can apply for a 16-25 railcard that gives you 30% off on all rail travel tickets.

Knowing when to travel

The underground has two peak times where travel will be more expensive and these tend to correlate with when people will be commuting to and from work. So, if you can travel at any time other than between 6:30am and 9:30am and 4pm and 7pm you’ll pay much less.

Don’t forget the buses and trams!

The tube is very quick and very convenient but it can also be incredibly busy. Don’t forget that your oyster card will also work on London’s bus service and if you want to avoid the tube altogether, the hopper fare means that for just £1.50 you can take a bus or tram and one connecting bus or tram within an hour.

Boris bikes

While it might not be quite on the same level as a city such an Amsterdam, there are thousands of bikes scattered around the city that can be hired for free for up to 30 minutes. Borrowing a bike for the whole day, meanwhile, will set you back just £2.

Use your feet

If all else fails then you could always just walk! London is a famously beautiful city to get lost in and if you’re walking between underground stations, chances are you’ll stumble across something you’d never have found if you were riding the underground. There’s so much to discover in London that it seems almost criminal to miss out on so much of it simply because you want to get to the famous parts as quickly as possible. Using your feet could very well end up being the thing that makes your trip to London so unique.