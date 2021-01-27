Enterprise support organisation announces new Convenor

A SCOTTISH enterprise support organisation has announced the appointment of a new Convenor.

New Convenor Hazel Jane will help support the community growth of “inspiring entrepreneurial leaders.”

The Can Do Collective is funded by The Scottish Government and supported by a dedicated team within the independent charity Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation.

Made up of over 70 public, private and social enterprise support organisations from across all corners of Scotland, The Collective community represents 16 industry sectors.

Elected every two years, the Can Do Collective conveners’ role is to “drive momentum for the Can Do Movement across Scotland.”

Speaking on her appointment Ms Jane said: “I am fully committed to genuinely helping with the issues that we are facing in Scotland and the rest of the UK right now.

“Brexit, in particular, has hit businesses in ways that we didn’t imagine. This is something that we, as entrepreneur support organisations will have to think about and hopefully share a lot of knowledge around.

“With regards to the pandemic, I think that there are still a lot of unknowns, and it’s really important to touch on the fact that these challenges aren’t just financial – there is an immense amount of change for business owners and entrepreneurs, who are leading their employees into a world that we don’t yet understand.

“Successful business recovery in a post-pandemic era is also going to require a new world of working and I hope that we will be front runners, leading by example.”

Ms Jane added: “I believe that the role of the Collective is to share genuine best practise and support one another to get behind movements.

“For me, this is about being able to reach a huge group of companies that work to drive entrepreneurship and, supporting them with information and advice that will help to drive change and growth from within.

“Everything that the eco-system is doing is for the greater good of all entrepreneurship in Scotland.”