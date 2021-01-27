Community projects get £25 million funding

The Scottish Government have today pledged £25 million in order to help disadvantaged and remote communities.

The money from the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) will go to 26 projects to tackle inequalities and deliver inclusive growth.

Over 400 business and organisations will benefit from the projects which will support or create more than 1220 jobs as well as thousands of training places by refurbishing and bringing back into use 26 empty buildings to provide space for community enterprises.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said:

“I am pleased that a further 26 projects will benefit from the fund as we look to a period of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to lead our lives locally, pulling together more as communities, to see off the many challenges arising from coronavirus. This latest round of investment into local projects continues our ongoing support for vibrant and accessible town centres and communities.”

COSLA’s Environment and Economy spokesperson Councillor Steven Heddle said:“The innovative projects announced today can empower our communities to deliver better places to live and work.”

Among the projects being funded this year is The Old Clyne School Redevelopment Project in Brora, Highland.

It will redevelop a derelict C-listed building to become a community-owned museum and heritage centre, and to be a base for the Clyne Heritage Society.

Dr Nick Lindsay, Chairman of the Clyne Heritage Society said:

“This is the best news that we could have hoped for, in what has been a very difficult year.

“This should unlock the final ‘brick-in-the-wall’ funds from other funding partners, so we can deliver this major development for Brora.”