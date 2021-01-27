Glasgow based care staff have found new ways to enjoy Burns night celebrations – after corona virus stifled friends and family from visiting their elderly relatives.

The staff at Wheatley Care’s Fullarton Service in Glasgow have found new ways to make sure Burns night celebrations were still festive.

Residents at the Care Home for adults were provided with an activity pack full of games, quizzes and songs about Rabbie Burns. They were also given a special Burns Night gift with tasty Scots treats including shortbread, Tunnock’s Teacakes and Caramel Wafers.

Pamela McCarthy, Fullarton Service manager, said:

“On Burns Night before coronavirus, the people we work for would be together enjoying a traditional Burns Supper of haggis, neeps and tatties. But, with current restrictions, we haven’t been able to do that this year. We wanted to mark the special day and give everyone something to smile about during these challenging times.

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Wheatley Care staff have been working hard to ensure the people we work for are supported.

They have provided ‘boredom busting’ activity packs and helped them keep in touch with friends and family through video calls.

Over the festive period, staff distributed over 1300 meals, hampers and Christmas gifts.

The Fullarton Service is a Care Home for adults in Glasgow, providing support to 22 individuals.