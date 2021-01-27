YOUNG Scots are to benefit from nearly £1m worth of dormant bank account funding.

The funding has been spread across 12 groups from around Scotland to help improve the physical and mental health of Scots.

Young Start, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards dormant bank account funding to projects that help young people reach their full potential.

Dormant accounts are defined in the Dormant Bank and Building Society Accounts Act 2008 as those which have seen no customer-initiated activity for at least 15 years.

Announcing today’s awards totalling £946,347, The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “This funding will give a huge boost to hundreds of young people across Scotland who now more than ever need a focus and something to look forward to when restrictions allow.

“Whether it’s a project supporting young people with their mental health or a sports activity leading to a recognised qualification, each one will provide a fantastic opportunity for young Scots to build key skills and confidence for the future.

“We are always keen to support projects which put young people front and centre in the development and running of services. If your group has an idea for funding, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Able2Sail is one group to benefit from the funding receiving £51,448 of funding enabling members of its youth forum to take part in yacht, dinghy and power boating sessions when restrictions allow.

Gordon Tatnell, Chair of Able2Sail, said: “This Young Start award is wonderful news.

“It means we can continue our Youth Forum project over the next three years.

“Our young people are absolutely delighted and cannot wait to get back on the water and into training.”

£99,911 has also been awarded to Feeling Strong which will deliver a recovery-focused mental health service for young people in Dundee.

The service will include peer mentoring, advice and support with employment and training opportunities and access to therapeutic activities such as sports and arts sessions.

Brook Marshall, CEO of Feeling Strong, said: “We’re so excited to be running our new range of projects, enabled by the Young Start fund, for the benefit of some of Dundee’s most vulnerable young people.

“These projects will work with young people with mental health and wellbeing challenges to support their recovery journeys and give them the holistic, wraparound support that’s needed to make sure they’re able to move forward in a positive and meaningful way.”